Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fastenal worth $19,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 314.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fastenal by 22.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

FAST stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,261. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

