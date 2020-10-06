CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.85

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 4082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. CareDx’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,433,833. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CareDx by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

