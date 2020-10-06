Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to $300.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF remained flat at $$142.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $142.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

