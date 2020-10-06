Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$200.00 and last traded at C$199.00, with a volume of 8540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$195.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark increased their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -72.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$182.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$147.21.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.1151779 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

