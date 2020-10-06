Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €120.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.63 ($117.21).

ETR:AFX opened at €110.30 ($129.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a twelve month high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.14.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

