Carry (CRE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $411,326.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Carry token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $411,326.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.42 or 0.04840860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032435 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,620,914,684 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

