Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Down 7%

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.19 and last traded at C$16.37. Approximately 264,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 271,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.61.

CAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Analysts predict that Cascades Inc will post 2.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

