Cashaa (CAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.80 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00261369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.01537656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159137 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

