Caspian Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,925.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market cap of $2.14 million and $5,925.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.33 or 0.04800827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032685 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.