Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Tops $22,986.96

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market cap of $22,986.96 and approximately $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00632013 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005549 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.64 or 0.02647073 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 19,501,422 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.