CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.65. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 464,691 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $270.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.15.

About CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

