CCUniverse (UVU) Achieves Market Cap of $9,669.49

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,669.49 and approximately $142.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001905 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001358 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000382 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002384 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

