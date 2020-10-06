Celer Network Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and $2.49 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,227,973 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TOKOK, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

