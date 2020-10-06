Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,185,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.47% of Celestica worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 220,348 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Celestica by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 67,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Celestica by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.40 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Celestica stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $934.35 million, a P/E ratio of -361.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. Celestica Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

