Celo (CELO) Price Tops $2.10 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Celo has a market capitalization of $261.31 million and $2.31 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00019596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00261223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01534373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00163130 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.