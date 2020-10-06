Centamin’s (CELTF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Centamin stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.94. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

