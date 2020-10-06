Centamin’s (CELTF) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Centamin to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of CELTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.94. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

