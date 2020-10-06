Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Trading Down 4.3%

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.96 and last traded at C$15.07. Approximately 169,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 924,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.74.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total value of C$408,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,157 shares in the company, valued at C$4,528,745.38. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.