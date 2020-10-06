Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $676.60

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 676.60 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 674 ($8.81), with a volume of 80160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652 ($8.52).

CWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 546.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 470.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -6.5424844 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen James Callaghan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64), for a total transaction of £1,016,000 ($1,327,583.95).

Ceres Power Company Profile (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

