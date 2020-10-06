CF Finance Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CFFAU) Stock Price Down 7.5%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFFAU)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFFAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 479,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. CF Finance Acquisition comprises about 0.9% of Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFFAU)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

