Chainlink 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $959.87 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $9.11 or 0.00085407 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Mercatox and Huobi. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and $959.87 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00259820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01497798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00157877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Kyber Network, Binance, Mercatox, Gate.io, Coinbase, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

