ChainX (PCX) Hits Market Cap of $18.12 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00024060 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $18.12 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00261459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.30 or 0.01534182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00160467 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,032,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

