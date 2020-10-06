Change (CAG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $302.00

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Change has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $302.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Change has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Change token can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.33 or 0.04800827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032685 BTC.

Change is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. Change’s official website is changeinvest.com. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changeinvest. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Change can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

