Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 222,095 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.39% of Tupperware Brands worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 314.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 180.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

TUP opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 3.62.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

