Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 94,327 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Pluralsight worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PS. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,705,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,233,000 after buying an additional 5,082,219 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth about $11,838,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,342,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 801,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.