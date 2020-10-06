Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 33,399 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,399 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 186,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.