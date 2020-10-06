Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Axos Financial worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 483.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Axos Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

