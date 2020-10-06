Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

In other news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $98,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $468,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 732,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,838,798.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $974.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

