Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,638,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGBN. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.