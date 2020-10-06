Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of GDS worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth about $63,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

GDS stock opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.23 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

