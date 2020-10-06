Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stake in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SolarWinds worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SolarWinds by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SolarWinds by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 42,319 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SolarWinds by 963.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $5,856,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,044,549 shares in the company, valued at $59,429,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $387,192.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock worth $11,792,227. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. SolarWinds Corp has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 225.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

