Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,827 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,852,000 after buying an additional 951,061 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,463,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after buying an additional 315,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of KPTI opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,988,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $289,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,531 shares of company stock worth $754,014. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

