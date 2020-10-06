Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Twist Bioscience worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,355.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,117,458.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $889,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,055 shares in the company, valued at $41,712,253.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,871 shares of company stock worth $20,732,003 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

