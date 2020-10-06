Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 833,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Broadmark Realty Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $16,424,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 509,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,501,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 419,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRMK opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.50. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

