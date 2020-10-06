Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,144 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Park National worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Park National in the 2nd quarter worth $3,664,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth about $1,616,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000.

PRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

