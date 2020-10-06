Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 922,443 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 922,443 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of BGC Partners worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 951.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 280,653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 157,996 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 663.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.61 million, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

