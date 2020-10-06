Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,414 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vicor worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Vicor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vicor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vicor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

NASDAQ VICR opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 430.76 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor Corp has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $328,399.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.