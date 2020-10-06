Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 161,667 Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.