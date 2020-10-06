Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,630 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of NETGEAR worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,893,000 after acquiring an additional 321,845 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 101.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 60.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at about $3,878,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NTGR. ValuEngine upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $976.37 million, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 61,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $2,009,433.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $38,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,067. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.