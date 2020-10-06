Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 207,513 Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Cosan worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cosan by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cosan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan to a “buy” rating and set a $20.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Cosan Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $778.62 million during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

