Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 49,542 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Cardtronics worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 40.1% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter.

CATM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

