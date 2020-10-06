Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $8.20 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 288,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $796,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

