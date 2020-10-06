Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.77% of Triple-S Management worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 190,940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 86,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 56,984 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of GTS opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Triple-S Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $875.46 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.