Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.21.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,920,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $123,612,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,646,859 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $83,493,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,680,000 after buying an additional 1,750,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

