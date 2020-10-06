Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Down 2.2%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT) shares dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59). Approximately 30,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 171,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and a PE ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.19.

Checkit Company Profile (LON:CKT)

Checkit plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; and provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and design, manufacture, and sale ophthalmic products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.