Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,528 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,057,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.78.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

