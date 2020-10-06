Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,857 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 14.0% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.