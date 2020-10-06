Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 4.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after buying an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,460,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after acquiring an additional 561,105 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

