Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,460,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,844,000 after purchasing an additional 187,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 800,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

