Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.